Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has chalked out a series of measures to ensure a disciplined Durga Puja celebration this year. At a preparatory meeting attended by BMC Commissioner, Mayor, corporators, police officials, and representatives from various departments, including WATCO and Fire Services, several key decisions in this regard were taken today.

One of the major decisions was a complete ban on obscene dance performances at melody shows during the festive season. BMC has also emphasised proper parking arrangements. Permission for hosting fairs or burning effigies of Ravana will not be granted in places lacking proper parking facilities.

The civic body announced that the festival will be observed in a plastic-free manner. Puja committees have been directed not to put up decorative gates on main roads, while all idol immersion points will have control rooms and ambulances on standby.

Police will distribute awareness messages in puja pandals against drugs. Ahead of the festivities, special focus has been laid on repairing damaged electric poles and wires. Similarly, the Public Works Department has been asked to complete all road repair works before the celebrations. The Commissioner has set a deadline in this regard, and ₹5 lakh will be provided to each ward for repairing potholes and damaged stretches.

In another decision, stray dogs will be removed from puja pandal places to ensure public safety.