Bhubaneswar: Reinforcing its commitment to community welfare and improved urban sanitation, Jindal Foundation, in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), launched a Mobile Sanitation Unit, designed to cater to the needs of people during public events, festivals, and large gatherings across the city.

Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of the Jindal Foundation, and Mayor Sulochana Das officially flagged off the vehicle today.

The specially designed truck-mounted sanitation facility has been provided by Jindal Foundation as part of its ongoing efforts to support civic infrastructure, while the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will oversee its deployment, operations, and maintenance to ensure it serves citizens efficiently whenever required.

Speaking on the initiative, Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of Jindal Foundation and Chancellor, OP Jindal University, Raigarh, said, “At Jindal Foundation, we strongly believe that access to clean and dignified sanitation is essential for building healthy and inclusive communities. As cities continue to grow and host large public events, the need for accessible sanitation facilities becomes even more important. This Mobile Sanitation Unit is a step towards supporting Bhubaneswar’s vision of a cleaner and more citizen-friendly city, and we are pleased to partner with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in this meaningful initiative.”

The Mobile Sanitation Unit has 5 toilets

The Mayor thanked Shallu Jindal and Jindal Foundation for the support and said, “The Mobile Sanitation Unit will be extremely useful during major gatherings, cultural events, and public programmes, ensuring that citizens and visitors have access to proper facilities. Such partnerships play a vital role in enhancing civic infrastructure and maintaining cleanliness across Bhubaneswar.”

The Mobile Sanitation Unit has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of both men and women and to ensure comfort, safety, and hygiene in crowded public spaces. The gents’ section of the facility includes one western-style toilet, one Indian-style toilet, three urinals, and a wash basin, while the ladies’ section features two Indian-style toilets, one western-style toilet, and a wash basin. To ensure uninterrupted operations during events, the unit is equipped with a diesel generator for reliable power backup, along with multiple exhaust fans installed in each section to provide proper ventilation and maintain a clean and comfortable environment for users.