Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NALCO Foundation for landscaping and maintenance of medians and green spaces at key locations in the city.

The agreement covers the median stretch from Jayadev Vihar to Kalinga Hospital Square, spanning around 2,500 square metres, as well as the extensive landscaped areas around Jayadev Vihar Junction, covering approximately 1,06,524 square metres.

Under the MoU, the NALCO Foundation, the CSR arm of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), has committed an initial financial grant of ₹1 crore for the first year of the project.

The BMC will serve as the nodal agency for implementation, working in coordination with the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC), which will provide technical support and oversee project execution.

The scope of work includes regular pruning, manuring, and replantation to maintain green cover, along with systematic watering and pest and disease management to ensure plant health. The project will also focus on enhancing aesthetics through continuous upkeep of placemaking elements and overall beautification of the area.

While the initial funding is for one year, the agreement includes a provision for extension for an additional two years, subject to mutual consent, official sources said.