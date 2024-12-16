Bhubaneswar: Reiterating the Odisha Government’s commitment to innovate in waste management strategies, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for establishment of a compressed biogas plant.

Official sources said the biogas plant with a capacity of 200TPD will be set up at a cost of Rs 175 Crore. The project is expected to be completed on a land area of eight acres, in a period of two years from start of construction.

The project involves strategic partnerships between the Oil India Ltd, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, and the Government of Odisha.

The Oil India Ltd. will fund, operate, and manage the project, while BMC will provide the necessary bio-degradable waste feedstock. The Government of Odisha will provide support and facilitation, ensuring the project's success. It will produce 8-9 tons of Compressed Bio-gas per day to be utilised as CNG fuel, the official sources added.

Minister H & UD Krushnachandra Mohapatra graced the occasion as Chief Guest of the Programme.

“The initiative will reduce the burden of waste in TTS Bhubaneswar. About 200 Metric Tons of waste will be processed to produce Bio-gas and Organic Manure. The Govt. of Odisha has planned to scale up this type of project in other cities of the State. The Oil India will establish and manage the project. The Govt. has sanctioned required land for the project. He requested OIL to complete the project before stipulated period of two years to make a vibe in the field of sanitation in Capital City,” said Mohapatra.

Prinicipal Secretary H & UD Usha Padhi, BMC Commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil, Chairman and Managing Director OIL, Ranjit Rath, Additional Secretary-Cum-additional Mission Director H & UD Binaya Kumar Dash, Additional Commissioner BMC Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, Sanitation Standing Committee Member Subhransu Shekhar Pattanaik, Designated Director Operation OIL Trailukya Borgohain and Executive Director (Business Development) OIL, Ranjan Goswami were also present during the programme.

Housing and Urban Development Department Prinicipal Secretary Usha Padhi described the project as an innovative step to go development and environment in tandem. “This is the only example where development, environment and people’s wellbeing will go hand in hand. Urban body will get the disposal of waste material. Ultimately a good environment will be maintained. There will be lot of technology, economic activities and employment generation through this project. Ultimately community will be benefited out of this project”.