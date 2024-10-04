Bhubaneswar: To promote eco-friendly practices, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has laid out guidelines for a plastic-free Durga Puja celebration across the city.

According to the guidelines, all puja pandals must be managed using eco-friendly methods, with a complete ban on plastic materials. Additionally, dustbins will be strategically placed near pandals to maintain cleanliness.

To further ensure hygiene, garbage collection vehicles will operate twice daily, and information centres will be set up at puja pandals. The BMC has also constructed five temporary water bodies for the safe immersion of idols, said BMC Mayor Sulochana Das.

She also addressed concerns about road repairs, which had been delayed due to recent bad weather. She assured that repair work is in progress and will be completed before the festival, as the authorities are working to meet the deadline.