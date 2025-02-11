Bhubaneswar: A BMW car rammed into a roadside house at Shastri Nagar near Unit-4 Hospital Square in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the driver of the luxury vehicle lost control, causing the car to break through a barricade and collide with the house. The impact was severe, damaging the house's fence and a portion of the wall. However, no injuries were reported.

The residents of the house alleged that two individuals were inside the car at the time of the crash and appeared to be drunk.

“I saw two youths getting out of the car and trying to flee. When I confronted them for damaging my house, one of them casually remarked that his expensive car was also damaged and that it was not a big deal if my property suffered cracks,” the house owner said.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident and verify the claims made by the affected family.