Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, today announced the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 will be conducted on December 17.

According to the notification, candidates can apply for the eligibility test from November 12 to midnight of November 25 through the official website — www.bseodisha.ac.in.

The fee payment and final submission of the application form must be completed online by 11:45 p.m. on November 26, 2025, the board stated.

The OTET will be conducted in two sessions: Paper I from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Paper II from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from December 10.

Details regarding eligibility criteria and syllabus are available on the official BSE Odisha website.

The OTET is a state-level examination conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach in schools across Odisha.