Kendrapara: A major mishap was averted late last night after a fishing boat capsized in sea in Satabhaya area of Odisha's Kendrapara district. Fortunately, all eight fishermen onboard managed to swim to safety.

According to reports, the ill-fated boat named 'Tarini-2' sank after it met with an accident while returning from fishing in the deep sea. The incident occurred during the late hours, creating panic among nearby fishing groups.

The boat is reportedly registered in the Bhadrak district. Sources said the fishermen were out at sea for fishing when the mishap took place. Despite the rough situation, the fishermen swam back to the shore safely.

However, the boat, along with all its equipment and the fish catch, was completely submerged and lost in the sea.