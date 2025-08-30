Bhubaneswar: A body was discovered inside the toilet of the Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Superfast Express at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Saturday morning, shortly before the train’s scheduled departure.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Nasim, aged about 41 years, based on a PAN card recovered from the spot.

According to sources, the train arrived at Bhubaneswar Railway Station from Tirupati late on Friday night. The train moved to the washing track for cleaning in the morning.

The cleaning staff found the body hanging from the train window with a belt inside the toilet while preparing the train for departure at around 12.30 pm today.

A scientific team and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials rushed to the spot to carry out an investigation.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the youth may have died by suicide using his belt tied to the train’s window. Further inquiry is underway,” said Ashok Kumar Gochhayat, IIC of Bhubaneswar GRP.