Dhenkanal: The mortal remains of CISF jawan Manoj Biswal, who lost his life in a devastating landslide triggered by a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on August 14, were consigned to flames at his native village Manikamara under Parjang block in Dhenkanal district on Monday morning.

Thousands of villagers, family members, and relatives gathered to pay their final respects, chanting “Veer Jawan Manoj Biswal Amar Rahe” as his body was taken in a solemn procession to the village crematorium. A ceremonial guard of honour was presented by CISF personnel before the cremation.

In a poignant moment, Biswal’s elder daughter lit the funeral pyre. Former Parjang MLA Nrusingha Charan Sahu and former Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, along with a large number of people, were present to witness the final rites.

The 32-year-old jawan was deployed in Kishtwar’s Chashoti area when the sudden cloudburst struck on August 14, unleashing flash floods and landslides that claimed over 40 lives and left around 100 injured. Biswal was swept away as torrential rains destroyed camps and cut off access routes in the mountainous region.