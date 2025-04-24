Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Prasant Kumar Satpathy, the Odia tourist who was killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, reached his native village Ishani under Remuna block of Balasore district on Thursday morning.

Satpathy, 43, was among 26 tourists who lost their lives in the deadly firing incident that has shocked the nation.

His body was flown from Jammu and Kashmir to Bhubaneswar in a special flight late Wednesday night, arriving at the Biju Patnaik International Airport around 12.30 am. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, BJP State President Manmohan Samal, PCC President Bhakta Charan Das, Director General of Police YB Khurania, and other senior officials paid their respects with floral tributes at the airport.

Hundreds of people, including Satpathy’s family members, were present at the airport.

The body was later transported to his native village, where the district administration has made arrangements for his final rites. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to attend the cremation.

A wave of grief swept through Ishani village as residents gathered to mourn the tragic loss. Satpathy was working as an accounts assistant at the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Balasore.