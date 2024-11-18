Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has begun a probe into the death of an elderly man from West Bengal state whose body was found hanging in a room of a lodge today.

Upon being informed by the employees of the lodge located at the Master Canteen in Bhubaneswar, the Kharavela Nagar Police has reached the spot and recovered the body. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Banerjee aged 61.

Banerjee had been staying in the lodge for past seven days. Today, when his family members received no response on his mobile phone, they contacted the employees of the lodge.

Subsequently, the employees knocked the door of the lodge room. As the room was locked from inside, suspicion grew. The employees informed the Kharavela Nagar Police Station about the matter.

Till filing of this report, it was unclear under what circumstances the elderly man died.