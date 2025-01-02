Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, blood-stained body of a youth was recovered by police near the railway tracks near Punama Gate in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Though the exact cause of death is not estbalished yet, family members of the deceased, identified as Swaraj Behera, alleged that he has been murdered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the youth was brutally attacked as his body and back bore injury marks of a sharp weapon, indicating that he could have been attacked with a sword or knife. It is possible that the miscreants involved in the crime first fatally attacked Behera and threw his body on the tracks after he succumbed, to make it appear like a suicide case.

"I just got to know about the incident. I am unaware about any past enmity of Swaraj with anyone. Our family members have filed a police complaint and once his call records and CCTV footage is examined, we'll know what exactly happened," said the cousin of the deceased.

Another local who helped recover the body from the railway track told mediapersons that the back of Swaraj's head had deep cuts which indicated that he could have been attacked with a sharp weapon. However the rest of the body had scratches with another wound near the abdomen which could have occured while he was dragged towards the railway tracks or could have been hit by a train.

Meanwhile, official sources said police, acting on the complaint by the family members, have started investigation and will reveal the exact cause of death after autopsy.