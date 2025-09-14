Paradip: A mysterious death has sparked concern at Paradip Port after the body of an unidentified man was found on a coal-laden goods train.

According to reports, the train had departed from Talcher and was on its way to a private company inside the port area when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel noticed the body.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of death. Initial suspicion points to possible electrocution from overhead wires, but cops are also probing the angle of foul play. The involvement of coal theft gangs, which often target such consignments during transit, is also being examined.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said efforts are on to trace the victim’s background and verify whether the case is linked to coal pilferage activities in the region.