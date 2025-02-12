Bhubaneswar: Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his actor son Arjun Kapoor paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the capital city here today.

The father-son duo met the Chief Minister at the Assembly Chamber here and invited him to the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL)-2025, scheduled to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack city on February 16.

They urged the Chief Minister to grace the occasion as chief guest, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

“Glad to meet renowned movie producer Boney Kapoor and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor at the Assembly Chamber today,” said the Chief Minister in a Twitter (X) post.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, several other ministers and MLAs were present during the meeting.

The 11th edition of CCL that kickstarted on February 8 in Bangalore will continue till March 2 this year.

Altogether eight teams featuring Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood and other film fraternities are competing in the CCL-2025.

A total of 17 matches will be played across four legs in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Cuttack and Surat.

Two matches of the CCL-2025—Punjab De Sher vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers—are scheduled to be held at Barabati Stadium on February 16.