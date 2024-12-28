Bhubaneswar: At least eight bombs were found near the residence of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (F&CW) Minister Krushna Chandra Patra in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district today.

The bombs were found near the minister’s residence, located close to Kankadpala-Rengali canal, in Dhenkanal Sadar area.

On being informed, the police along with the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the bombs.

The cops have launched a probe into the incident.

Some miscreants had allegedly hurled bombs at the residence of Patra, the Dhenkanal MLA, some days ago.

The miscreants had hurled bombs at the minister’s house a few days after his sister-in-law was elected as the chairperson of the local civic body. The police had registered a case and probed the incident, sources said.

“Some sand mafia are quite active in Dhenkanal Sadar area. Besides, some people often use illegally-made bombs to kill wild boars in the locality. The police should take into consideration all these aspects while probing the case,” said a local.