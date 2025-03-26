Bhubaneswar: In a historic milestone for Odisha’s innovation ecosystem, BonV Aero, a homegrown deep-tech start-up from Bhubaneswar, has been selected to enter the prestigious US defence and aerial mobility market. As part of the support received under the I2A (India to America) Launchpad, BonV Aero is now well-positioned to explore potential collaborations with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with a focus on scaling its dual-use (defense and civilian) technologies for global impact.

The I2A Launchpad—spearheaded by FedTech and Indus Bridge Ventures—aims to fast-track startups that align with both countries’ strategic priorities in defense modernisation and critical infrastructure resilience. BonV Aero’s selection for post-program acceleration is a strong validation of its standout performance in a highly competitive cohort and its readiness to scale in the U.S. market. This breakthrough not only validates the company’s cutting-edge technology but also marks Odisha’s arrival on the global aerospace map.

"We will be travelling to the US in May to sign key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and identify test beds to validate our UAV technology," said Satyabrata Satapathy, CEO of BonV Aero. "This is not just a BonV moment—it’s a moment of pride for Odisha. We are proving that global innovation can rise from our soil."

BonV Aero has already demonstrated its capabilities in the Himalayas, supporting the Indian Army with fully autonomous logistics drones that can lift up to 30 kgs at an altitude of 19,024 feet—a world record. The same technology is now being prepared for certification under Green UAS and Blue UAS programmes in the US, which focus on cybersecurity and mission readiness.

Speaking on the company’s integrity and commitment to indigenous innovation, Satapathy added: “Our drone platforms are proudly designed, developed and significantly manufactured in India. All critical components are free of Chinese content, which is an essential requirement for any engagement in sensitive defence ecosystems globally. Our core technologies have been built with a clear focus on strategic autonomy and supply chain integrity—principles we’ve upheld from our base in Bhubaneswar."

The company was founded in 2021 by six passionate innovators, including Satapathy and co-founder Gaurav Acha, who shared a vision to revolutionise aerial logistics using battery-powered, self-flying drone systems. Their flagship drones are not only capable of delivering critical supplies in conflict zones and remote terrains but are also playing a role in building supply chain resilience for both India and global partners.

Baibhav Patel, Manager, Government Affairs and Public Policy at BonV Aero, added, "Our goal is to solve mid-mile and last-mile logistics challenges—be it for defence, disaster response, or healthcare delivery. These are universal problems, and Odisha is now part of the global solution."

Looking ahead, BonV Aero plans to scale its drone systems to lift 50 kg at 18,000 ft, and eventually up to 500 kg over 300 km—unlocking inter-city and long-range logistics through unmanned aerial mobility.

This achievement is not just a business success—it is a testament to Odisha’s growing influence in global technology, showcasing how a start-up from Bhubaneswar can lead from the front in solving the world’s toughest logistical and defence challenges. A journey from Odisha’s capital to global airspace is a story of vision, resilience and world-class innovation.