Bhubaneswar: For the first time, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has lifted finger millet (Ragi) from Odisha. Considering its high nutritional value, the Centre has expressed its desire to lift 40,000 tonnes of Ragi from the state to central pool through FCI for utilisation of under various schemes through Public Distribution System (PDS).

Out of this target, Andhra Pradesh has expressed its willingness to receive 16, 800 tonnes of Ragi. In the first phase, the FCI has lifted 2,642 tonnes of Ragi from Koraput and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.

The remaining quantity of Ragi will be lifted in phases from the tribal-dominated districts Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur.

The Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department, the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd and the Food Supply & Consumer Welfare Department have joined hands to facilitate the procurement of Ragi by the FCI.

In the 2024-25 Kharif season, altogether 75,000 metric tonnes of Ragi were procured from more than 64,000 farmers in the state.

It is worth mentioning here that the Centre had declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet to promote the production, consumption and value addition of millet products. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasise Ragi as a super food highlighting its global recognition.

Accordingly, the state government has initiated various steps for the production of more nutritious and quality millets in Odisha under its ‘Shree Anna Abhiyan’.