Bhubaneswar: The police have arrested six persons in connection with the attack on an excise constable in Odisha’s Berhampur city on October 14.

Berhampur Town police had arrested one of the accused yesterday while the remaining five were nabbed today.

The police have also raided an illegal liquor shop in Berhampur and seized at least 1,210 liquor bottles.

The Excise department had put restrictions on the sale of liquor during the Dussehra festival in Odisha.

However, some bootleggers were selling liquor illegally near a closed wine shop, located close to the Telephone Bhawan, in Berhampur in the night hours of October 14 (Monday).

The bootleggers had attacked excise constable Sabyasachi Mishra while he was recording a video of the illegal liquor trade.

Mishra had sustained injuries on his face and other parts of the body in the attack. The attackers had looted a mobile phone and some cash from the excise constable.

Excise department sources, meanwhile, claimed that the liquor shop near the Telephone Bhawan in Berhampur had been closed in March 2023 as the owner did not renew the licence.