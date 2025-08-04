Boudh: MVI (Motor Vehicle Inspector) Golap Chandra Hansdah was arrested by Odisha Vigilance following raids at multiple locations on Sunday on charges of possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

During searches, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 1 multi storeyed building, 44 plots, 1 kg gold comprising 2 gold biscuits (each biscuit weighing 50 gms), 2 kg silver, cash over Rs.2.38 lakh, deposits over Rs.1.34 crore, Rs.40 lakhs spent on medical education of his daughter, 1 diary with details of benami money transactions, etc, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Following raids, a Vigilance case was registered against Golap Hansdah, the MVI, Boudh. He will be forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada, today.

On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 4 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, and other supporting staff on the strength of the search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada at 6 places in Baripada, Boudh, and Bhubaneswar on Saunday.