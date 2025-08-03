Boudh: An MVI (Motor Vehicle Inspector) in Boudh district fell under the scanner of Odisha Vigilance for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

During simultaneous searches by Vigilance sleuths at properties of Golap Chandra Hansdah, the MVI, Boudh, today, he was found in possession of DA including 44 plots, Rs 1.10 Crore deposits, investment of Rs 40 lakh on her daughter's medical education, gold including two biscuits and huge amount of silver.

Following assets have been unearthed in the name of Hansdah and his family members:

1. One double storeyed building with area approx 3300 sqft over Plot No.457, Khata No.205/730 located at Prafulla Nagar, Baripada, Dist-Mayurbhanj.

2. 44 no of high value plots including 35 plots in and around Baripada town and 1 plot in Sribantpur, Balasore town.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building/ plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

3. Cash of Rs.2,38,725/-.

4. Bank, postal and insurance deposits Rs 1.10 Crore.

4. Gold jewellery approx 500 gms including two gold biscuits (each weighing 50 gm) and silver ornament approximately 2.5 kg.

5. Rs. 40 lakhs spent on medical education of his daughter.

6. 1 four wheeler (Hyundai Creta) and 3 two wheelers.

7. 1 diary with details of benami money transactions recovered.

On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 4 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, and other supporting staff on the strength of the search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada at 6 places in Baripada, Boudh, and Bhubaneswar today.

Till the last report came in, the searches were underway.