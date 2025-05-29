Bhubaneswar: There will be dedicated breastfeeding rooms or facilities in public places like malls, railway stations and bus stands across Odisha, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

"The plans are afoot to establish breastfeeding rooms in public places in two or three months, so that women during their travel can breastfeed their babies without any hesitation," she said.

The move came following direction by the Supreme Court in March this year. While asking states and union territories to act upon an advisory by the Union Government regarding creation of feeding and childcare rooms in public places, the apex court ruled that practice of breastfeeding in public places and workplace should not be stigmatised.

This apart, Odisha Government is focussing on promotion of menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls.

"Schools have been asked to install sanitary vending machine on their premises. The state government is encouraging people to gift sanitary pads to brides in their weddings," Parida said news reporters.

"Sanitary pad is now available at cost of Re 1 at all Jan Aushadhi stores. Earlier, the village women were not aware of use of sanitary pads. When family members will buy sanitary napkins just like grocery items, then only this social stigma will be abolished," she stressed.