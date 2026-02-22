Balangir: In a shocking incident, a newly married woman was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by her former lover while she was heading towards her in-laws' house with her husband after the wedding ceremony in Odisha’s Balangir district.

According to information, the groom had travelled from Kamakhi Nagar in Balangir district to the Kantamal area for the wedding. After the marriage was solemnised, he was returning to his native village with the bride and members of the wedding party.

While the vehicles were on their way back, the bride’s former lover, accompanied by a few associates, reportedly intercepted the group midway. The accused allegedly threatened the groom and others by brandishing a firearm and forcibly took the bride away from the spot.

The groom and his companions were left helpless. The groom later approached the Tarbha police station and lodged a complaint regarding the incident.

Police have started an investigation into the matter and are trying to trace the accused persons and rescue the woman.