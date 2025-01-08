Bhubaneswar: The National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO)’s new Chairman-cum-Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh assumed charge today at its Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar.

Prior to joining NALCO, Singh was Director-In-Charge for the Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plant and member on the Board of SAIL.

With over 35 years of experience in mines and steel sectors, Singh’s strategic vision and deep industry expertise have been instrumental in advancing SAIL’s modernisation goals, driving the growth and sustainability of India’s steel sector in alignment with the National Steel Policy.

Brijendra Pratap Singh, is a graduate in Mining Machinery Engineering from IIT Dhanbad (formerly ISM Dhanbad) in the year 1989 and also holds an MBA degree in Marketing.

Beginning his career in the steel industry at the Iron Ore Mine of Bhilai Steel Plant in the year 1989, Singh has since worked in key positions in both frontline operations and leadership at four of SAIL's integrated steel plants i.e. BSP (Bhilai Steel Plant), BSL (Bokaro Steel Limited), DSP (Durgapur Steel Plant) and ISP (IISCO Steel Plant). His comprehensive expertise spans mining, Blast Furnace, Sinter Plant, Maintenance, and Plant Operations.

The joining of Brijendra Pratap Singh is expected to provide a significant boost to NALCO's various expansion programs and new projects.