Bhubaneswar: The Brindavan Mahotsav, organised by the Odia Language Literature and Culture Department and Brindavan Gurukul, was held at Rabindra Mandap in the Odisha capital here today.

The highlight of the evening was the Bharatanatyam performance by renowned actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini.

The event commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony by Hema Malini, eminent musician Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, renowned dancers Aruna Mohanty and Ratikant Mohapatra, and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Hema Malini, an accomplished dancer, began her performance with ‘Pushpanjali’, followed by devotional presentations such as ‘Ganesh Aradhana’ and ‘Lakshmi Stuti’. She then enchanted the audience with a mesmerizing dance based on Odia devotional song (bhajan) ‘Aaji Bada Danda Bhida Bhari, Gundicha Jatra Kari’.

Another major attraction was Hema Malini’s rendition of Jayadeva’s Gita Govinda. She was accompanied by dancers from Natya Vihar Kala Kendra, while disciples of Brindavan Gurukul showcased their musical talents on the flute and tabla, adding to the divine ambiance of the evening.

Expressing her gratitude, Hema Malini said, “Odisha is a land of rich art, culture and heritage. Performing in the sacred land of Lord Jagannath brings me immense joy. Odisha’s music, dance, cuisine, attire, literature and traditions are truly unique.”

Puri MP Sambit Patra, who attended the event, extended his appreciation to Hema Malini for her performance.

The event concluded with a vibrant Holi celebration. Hema Malini thanked the people of Odisha for their warm hospitality, making the festival a memorable one.