Rourkela: A BSF Jawan died under mysterious circumstances at Rourkela Railway Station in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The deceased jawan has been identified as Sanjay Das (39), a resident of Assam.

He was posted in Chhattisgarh BSF camp.

According to reports, Sanjay had visited his home in Assam a few days ago. After spending holidays in his home state, he was returning to his base camp, Chhattisgarh, in Gitanjali Express.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel found him unconscious after the train arrived at Chakradharpur Railway Station at around 10 pm on Thursday. They immediately informed the Rourkela Government Railway Police (GRP). After the train reached Rourkela at around 11.30 pm, the GRP personnel took him to Railway doctor, who declared him dead.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to BSF following post-mortem.