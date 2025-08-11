Bhubaneswar: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Odisha, who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly shot himself dead during a phone call with his mother today.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Biswal of Kamakhyanagar area in Dhenkanal district.

Biswal had joined the BSF around 15 years ago. He had recently visited his family in their native village.

The BSF jawan had returned to his workplace in Jammu and Kashmir around a week ago.

Biswal reportedly shot himself dead by using his service gun while on duty today evening. The BSF jawan ended his life during a telephonic conversation with his mother, reports said.

However, there was no information regarding the reason behind Biswal’s suicide.

“We are yet to receive any information on the BSF jawan’s death in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Kamakhyanagar police IIC Ashis Kumar Jena.