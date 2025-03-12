Rourkela: In a surprising incident, candidates with higher educational qualifications, including B.Tech and MCA degrees, have applied for Home Guard jobs in Odisha's Rourkela, which requires a minimum qualification of Class 5.

The list of applicants for 107 Home Guard vacancies in the Rourkela Police District reveals that many graduates and diploma holders are vying for the job.

By Tuesday, around 6,500 job aspirants submitted their applications for these contractual posts, and the number is expected to reach 7,000 by Wednesday, the last date for application submission. Among these candidates, about 50% are highly educated yet unemployed.

Long queues of applicants were seen daily at the Rourkela Reserve Police Office, with aspirants from various blocks like Kuarmunda, Nuagaon, Lathikata, Bonai, Koida, Gurundia, and Bisra lining up early in the morning. Despite the low salary, thousands of educated youths are eager to secure a Home Guard job.

This situation is not limited to Rourkela alone. In the Sundargarh Police District, more than 3,000 aspirants have applied for 92 Home Guard vacancies. Currently, Rourkela Police District requires 949 Home Guards but has 844 on duty, while Sundargarh needs 397 but has just 263.

The recruitment of highly qualified candidates for a job meant for lower educational qualifications has sparked concerns among existing Home Guards. The Home Guard Association has raised questions whether these highly educated candidates can effectively perform duties such as night patrolling and driving police vehicles.

The association members also pointed out that many Home Guards have died or been dismissed for various reasons, and their families should be prioritized for recruitment.

With both educated and less-educated candidates competing for the same job, all eyes are now on the final recruitment process and selection outcome.