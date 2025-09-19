Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested altogether four persons in connection with two separate cases of cyber fraud involving over Rs 1.7 crore.

The Crime Branch has arrested three persons on charges of duping an individual of Rs 1.45 crore in online investment fraud.

According to the police, some unidentified people persuaded an individual to invest in online trading by promising him high returns.

The individual transferred Rs 1,45,85,000 in various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. However, the individual lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch after the fraudsters did not allow him to withdraw his money.

On the basis of the complaint, a team of the Crime Branch, led by Inspector Amitav Das, launched a probe and arrested Deepak Kumar Dash (33) of Khurda, Chandan Kumar Sahu (33) of Balasore and Ramahari Sahu (46) of Ganjam for their alleged involvement in the fraud.

Deepak is an M.Pharma degree holder while Chandan holds a B.Tech dgree, said the Crime Branch. The cops have seized incriminating materials including mobile phones, SIMs, debit cards and cheque books from the possession of the three arrested persons.

The trio has been booked under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 66-C, 66-D of the IT Act-2000. They were produced in court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC)-III in Cuttack, said the Crime Branch.

In the second case, the Crime Branch has arrested one Ashish Kumar Yadav (30) of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on charges of duping an individual from Odisha of over Rs 25 lakh.

As per the complaint, some unknown fraudsters persuaded the complainant to transfer Rs 25,35,646 on the promise of assisting him in obtaining dealership of EV scooters.

A Crime Branch team led by Inspector Abantimani Nayak zeroed in on Yadav and arrested him in connection with the fraud. The police seized laptop, mobile phones, SIMs and other incriminating documents from the accused.

Yadav, a B.Tech degree holder, has been booked under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act-2000. He has been produced in the court of JMFC-III in Cuttack, added the Crime Branch.