Bhubaneswar: The Budget Session of Odisha Assembly will commence on February 17. The session will have two phases and it will continue till April 8.

The first phase of the Budget Session will be held from February 17 to February 24 while the second phase will commence on March 9 and continue till April 8.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will table the Budget proposal for 2026-27 financial year in the Assembly on February 20.

The Commissionerate Police, meanwhile, has announced traffic restrictions in the capital city for the Budget Session of the Assembly.

As per the restrictions:

1—Vehicles coming from Housing Board Square towards Rabindra Mandap side will be diverted at Keshari talkies square.

2—Vehicles coming from AG Square towards PMG will take diversion by turning right from Jaydev Bhawan and proceed on IG Park road.

3—All vehicles coming from Master Canteen side towards PMG will be diverted near adjoining lanes at Lower PMG.

4—Vehicles coming from 120 infantry Battalion square will not be allowed to proceed towards Rabindra Mandap side. They will be diverted towards Power House Square.

5—Vehicles coming from Lok Bhawan Square towards MLA Colony and Rabindra Mandap will be diverted at 120 Battalion Square towards Sastrinagar Square.

However, these restrictions will not be applicable for emergency vehicles including police, fire brigade and ambulance and vehicles authorized to enter the official buildings including Odisha Assembly, Lokseva Bhawan and other offices, said the Commissionerate Police.