Bhubaneswar: The second day of the Odisha Assembly's Budget Session witnessed uproarious scenes on Friday, leading to the adjournment of the House initially till 12:00 noon and later till 4 pm.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, the BJD legislators raised the issue of closure of mandis in the state. Similarly, the Congress MLAs created a ruckus over the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The Opposition MLAs rushed to the well of the House, creating pandemonium.

Speaker Surama Padhy then adjourned the proceedings till 12 PM.

As the proceedings resumed, chaotic scenes prevailed with ruckus by the Opposition members.

The Speaker then adjourned the House till 4 pm.