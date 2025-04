Bhubaneswar: A builder was allegedly beaten to death by miscreants in the Odisha capital here today.

The deceased has been identified as Sasmit Biswal (48) of Bhimpur area under Airport police limits.

Sasmit’s body was found from Pradhan Sahi in the city. It is suspected that Sasmit was killed over land dispute.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body before sending it to a morgue at Capital Hospital.

The cops have launched a probe into the incident.