Bhubaneswar: On charges of amassing assets disproportionate to the sources of income, the Odisha Vigilance officials conducted house searches of Biswadarsi Sahoo, OWS, Project Administrator, ITDA of Bonai.

The officials unearthed the following assets in the name of Sahoo and family members.

• One-double storeyed residential building with area 3,600 Sqft located at Sriram Nagar, Old Town, vide Plot No.1813/3941, Mouza-Unit-27, Bhubaneswar.

• Flat No.304, 3rd Floor, Bhagwan Tower, Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar with area approx.1,500 Sqft.

• Advance payment of ₹82 lakh by Sahoo to realtor to purchase Flat No.402 (under construction), 4th floor, EVOS Galaxy, Unit-3, Kharvela Nagar.

• Nine high value plots in and around Bhubaneswar and Puri.

Official sources said the measurement and valuation and assessment of the building, flats and plots are being done by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

This apart, cash ₹4,05,000, bank and insurance deposits ₹61,42,676, gold jewellery weighing approximately 150 gms, one four-wheeler (Tiago) and four two-wheelers were unearthed during the search.

One locker being operated in name of spouse of Sahoo at SBI Branch, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar is still to be opened, the Vigilance official sources added.

Per the latest reports, Sahoo was being examined to ascertain the source of the assets and searches were going on.

The searches were conducted by the Vigilance team comprising of one Additional SP, three DSPs, ten Inspectors and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh.