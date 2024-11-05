Bhadrak: As many as two rounds of bullets were allegedly fired at the Nandan Kanan Express train near Gate No. 119 close to Charampa Railway Station in Odisha's Bhadrak district, today.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

As per reports, the incident took place when the train was en route from New Delhi to Puri. The train left Bhadrak Railway Station at around 9:25 AM, and the firing occurred shortly after that.

The Train Guard alleged that he was fired upon as the train departed from Bhadrak Station.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) started an investigation into the matter at the site of the incident. Efforts were on to identify those involved in the alleged firing, which left a window glass of the train shattered.

"The guard of the train reported an incident that the window of the guard van was hit with something piercing through it. As per the reports, the incident took place in the Bhadrak-Baudpur section of Odisha at about 9:30 am. No one is hurt. RPF staff secured the train and escorted the train up to Puri. The matter is now under investigation by the GRP," the East Coast Railway said in a statement.