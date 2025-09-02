Bissam Cuttack/Rayagada: Coming up with new robbery hacks, two miscreants attempted a series of thefts by concealing their faces with an umbrella to avoid getting caught on CCTV in Odisha's Rayagada district. The incident was reported from Bissam Cuttack in Sadar region of Durgi panchayat. Though the loot bid took place two days back, it came to the fore after a clip of the break-in captured on CCTV went viral.

The footage which was widely circulated across various platforms, has put both residents and police on tenterhooks, given the audacity of miscreants in the area.

As per reports, two burglars broke into houses of one Jugal Panda in Panda Sahi, Sisir Panigrahy's shop near the bus stand and house of his neighbour - a Bengali doctor - on Sunday night.

While they were unable to steal anything from the residential buildings, they managed to decamp with some valuables from Sisir Panigrahy's shop. However, the CCTV inside and outside the shop captured the duo smashing the shutter lock and entering while craftily concealing their faces. The clip showed one of them masking his face with a shawl and dark glasses while the other held an umbrella and positioned it towards the security camera to avoid getting caught. In the video, they were seen rummaging the shop for valuables.

The following day, Sisir, on finding some cash missing, reported the matter to the police. Acting on the complaint, the local cops arrived at the scene. The theft was confirmed after scanning CCTV footage which had captured the miscreants stealthily breaking into the shop by masking their faces with an umbrella.

Confirming the incident, Bissam Cuttack IIC Suryachandra Padhy said a probe has been initiated to nab the accused. A case has been registered and police are trying to find out if any larger nexus is at play. The stolen amount is yet to be assessed, they informed.