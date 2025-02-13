Bhogarai: Pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh turned grim for 70 people from Odisha when the bus carrying them met with an accident.

The mishap occurred when the bus hit a stationary sand-laden truck from behind in the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday near Muhania under Kemur district in Bihar state. A total of 35 pilgrims in the bus were injured in the accident. Of them, three were critical.

Per reports, the three injured are Raj Kishore Sahu from Naguana, Subas Behera from Kukudia and Bapi Samal from Phulbani. They are undergoing treatment at the Varanasi Government Hospital, Uttar Pradesh. Other injured have been admitted to the Sub-divisional Hospital, the reports added.

Some of the passengers said the bus driver might have dozed off leading to the mishap that occurred at around 1 am.

The bus ‘Shreeramji’ carrying the 70 pilgrims including 60 women started its journey towards Prayagraj from Chandaneswara under Bhogarai block in Balasore district.

The Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, which commenced from January 13, will conclude on February 26.