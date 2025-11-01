Bolagarh (Khordha): A bus driver’s presence of mind and sense of duty saved the lives of more than 40 passengers in Odisha’s Khordha district today, moments before he succumbed to a heart attack.

According to reports, the private bus ‘Anwesha’, travelling from Bhubaneswar to Bhanjanagar, had just left the Bolagarh bus stand in the afternoon. Barely 500 metres into the journey on NH-57, the driver, Sarata Martha, suddenly felt severe chest pain.

Realising something was wrong, Martha immediately switched off the ignition and safely parked the bus on the roadside, preventing a possible mishap. Soon after, he collapsed from his seat.

Alert passengers and staff rushed him to the Community health Centre (CHC) in Bolagarh in an autorickshaw. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Martha’s quick thinking and dedication have drawn widespread praise from locals and passengers alike. Even in the face of a fatal heart attack, his timely action ensured over 40 passengers on board were safe.