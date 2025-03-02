Rourkela: A bus helper allegedly raped a 7-year-old girl inside an abandoned cabin near the Chandiposh railway station in Odisha's Sundargrah district on Saturday.

Based on a written complaint from the girl’s family, Chandiposh police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The minor girl has been shifted to the shelter home at the Rourkela Government Hospital for healthcare and support.

According to reports, a family from Kapatmunda village in the Bisra area of the district travelled by bus to attend an engagement ceremony in Chandiposh. While the event was ongoing, the girl was playing nearby with other children.

The bus helper, identified as Dambaru Tamadia, allegedly took her to an abandoned cabin near Chandiposh railway station, where he raped her.

Hearing the girl crying, the child's family members rushed to the spot and rescued her. However, the accused managed to flee before they arrived.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused, while further investigations are underway. A case has been registered under Sections 87 and 65 (2) of the BNS, and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.