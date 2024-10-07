Bhubaneswar: Bus owners' associations of western and southern Odisha called off the proposed bus strike in the region after a meeting with Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, today.

The minister had called the private bus owners’ associations for a meeting at Berhampur to discuss their demands.

The associations had earlier called for a 24-hour bus strike in 14 districts of Odisha, opposing the Odisha government's decision to introduce tier-II buses under the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme.

A bus owner explained that while they supported the launch of tier-I LAccMI buses connecting blocks to panchayats, they opposed the introduction of tier-II buses, which would operate between blocks and district headquarters, causing financial losses for private bus operators.