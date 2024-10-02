Koraput: A collision between a bus carrying passengers and a timber-laden truck on National Highway-326 near Lakshmipur in Odisha’s Koraput district left more than 20 persons injured, today.

As per reports, the bus was heading towards Rayagada from Jeypore carrying around 60 passengers when it collided head-on with the truck on Dumuripadar road. The impact of the collision left multiple passengers injured. The victims were rushed to the Lakshmipur Hospital for treatment.

Police, Fire Services personnel, and locals carried out rescue efforts at the scene. Several passengers, along with the bus driver, were trapped inside the crushed vehicle.

Authorities deployed three ambulances to transport the injured ones to hospital.