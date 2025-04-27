Bhubaneswar: A businessman was allegedly hacked to death by some miscreants in Odisha’s Boudh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Patra (38) of Boudh market area.

As per reports, some miscreants attacked Patra with sharp weapons on the bypass at Boudh town at around 6 pm and fled the spot.

The businessman sustained several deep injuries on his neck, chest and other parts of the body.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rushed Patra to Boudh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctor.

The cops have launched a probe into the incident after registering a case in this regard. The postmortem of the body will be done on Monday.

It is suspected that the miscreants might have killed Patra over past enmity.