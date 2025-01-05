Koraput: A businessman was allegedly kidnapped near Kolab bridge under Boipariguda police limits in Odisha's Koraput district on Saturday night. The abductee was identified as K Satya of Padua village.

As per reports, Satya, who had gone to Jeypore in his car on Saturday evening to collect payment from peanut sales, was returning home when the incident took place. A group of unidentified miscreants intercepted his vehicle on the bridge and kidnapped him.

His family lodged a complaint at the local police station after they failed to contact him. Police have initiated an investigation and are tracking Satya's mobile phone to locate him.

As of now, there has been no trace of the businessman.