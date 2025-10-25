Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved the Building & Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) scheme of the Commerce & Transport Department.

The state government will spend Rs 4,182 crore under the scheme over a period of five years (2025-2030).

Designed to bring all aspects of aviation under one comprehensive framework, the scheme aims to position Odisha as a leading aviation hub in Eastern India under the inclusive vision "Aviation for All (Samastanka Pain Biman Seba)".

B-MAAN encompasses seven integrated components

1. lnfrastructure Development & Modernisation: Focus on the development, upgradation, and maintenance of airports and heliports across the state, including Greenfield and Brownfield airports in underserved regions to improve regional access and operational efficiency.

2. Air Connectivity & VGF Support: Provision of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) and other incentives to airlines to enhance regional air connectivity, linking Tier-ll and Tier-lll towns with major cities under UDAN and other schemes.

3. Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Ecosystem: Establishment and operationalization of world-class MRO facilities at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and other strategic locations to create a self-reliant aviation maintenance ecosystem and attract private investment.

4. Emerging Technologies & innovation: Promotion of futuristic technologies such as drones, seaplanes, e-VTOL aircraft, and aerospace manufacturing, enabling Odisha to stay at the forefront of new-age aviation and green mobility.

5. Cargo & Logistics Development: Strengthening air cargo infrastructure to facilitate agricultural exports, industrial logistics, and time-sensitive trade, ensuring Odisha's deeper integration with national and global value chains.

6. Capacity Building & Skill Development: Creation of large-scale employment opportunities through aviation-focused skilling, flight training, and specialised programmes for technicians, pilots - specially girls - and ground-handling professionals in partnership with reputed industry partners.

7. Institutional Strengthening: Restructuring and empowerment of the Directorate of Aviation to function as a professional agency for policy planning, coordination, and execution of aviation projects across the State.

B-MAAN represents a landmark step in Odisha's aviation journey - driving connectivity, innovation, employment, and investment. B-MAAN is expected to provide a fillip to the vision of ‘Viksit odisha 2036’ through inclusive and sustainable growth of the aviation sector.

