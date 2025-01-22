Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved the 'Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha' scheme, aimed at promoting inclusive growth in rural areas by addressing key developmental gaps.

The scheme will focus on several sustainable projects, including the enhancement of rural road infrastructure, the creation of civic amenities, and the improvement of sports and educational infrastructure, as well as boosting micro-tourism spots.

A primary focus of the scheme will be the development of both inter-village and intra-village roads. Additionally, it will support need-based community projects designed to create long-lasting assets for rural communities. Local communities will be encouraged to take an active role in overseeing the quality, upkeep, and maintenance of these projects.

Under the scheme, Gram Sabhas will prepare a list of projects, a five-year perspective plan, and annual action plans for each financial year, which will then be submitted to the Block by the Gram Panchayat. The projects will undergo scrutiny by the Block-level Technical Committee to assess feasibility, admissibility, and financial limits. The Collector of the concerned district will serve as the approving authority.

The scheme will span five years, with the possibility of extension, subject to government decisions. A total outlay of Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated for the scheme, with Rs 1,000 crore earmarked in the 2024-25 budget estimate.