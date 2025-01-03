Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will provide additional subsidy for installation of rooftop solar panels under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijili Yojana.

The Odisha cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today approved a proposal for the provision of state financial assistance (SFA) for installation of rooftop solar panels under PMSG:MBY, said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The state government will provide additional subsidy of Rs 25,000 for installation of 1 kilo watt (KW) rooftop solar panels, he added.

The additional subsidy of Rs 25,000 will be provided for solar projects with maximum capacity of 2 KW.

Households installing solar panels of 3 KW will get the additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 for the third unit, said the Chief Secretary.

The state government will spend around Rs 1,800 crore from 2024-25 financial year to 2026-27 fiscal for providing additional subsidy under PMSG:MBY. As many as 3 lakh households in the state will be benefitted under the scheme, Ahuja said.

Notably, the Union Government is providing Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1 KW solar panels and Rs 60,000 for 2 KW systems.