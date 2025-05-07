Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved a proposal for continuance of the ‘Free Diagnostic and Dialysis Services—NIDAAN’ scheme in the state for five more years.

The state government will spend Rs 2,459.51 crore for the scheme in next five years.

Under the scheme, the state government is providing free pathological tests at public health facilities including, PHCs, CHCs, DHHs and MCHs.

As per the mandate, patients can avail 16 types of tests at sub centres (SCs), 65 at PHCs, 103 at CHCs, 121 at sub-divisional hospitals, 146 at DHHs and 221 at medical college and hospitals (MCHs).

Besides, MRI and CT Scan services will also be made available at select DHHs and MCHs free of cost.