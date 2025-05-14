Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will provide 40.197 acres of land free of cost to Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar district.

A proposal in this regard was approved by the state Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to lease out 40.197 acres of land to Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar free of cost for establishment of the varsity’s north and south campus, said the Chief Minister.

The state government will waive off premium, incidental charges, annual ground rent, cess and all other arrear dues while leasing out the land to the university.

The government will waive off non-recurring dues to the tune of Rs 140.71 crore and recurring dues amounting to Rs 50.26 lakh while leasing out the land to Dharanidhar University, added the Chief Minister.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for construction of a barrage across Khairibhandan river under Jashipur block in Mayurbhanj district.

The barrage will be constructed with an expenditure of Rs 97.67 crore. A target has been set to complete the project in 30 months, said Majhi.

The project will ensure irrigation to 6,950 hectares of land in 47 villages under Jashipur, Raruan and Sukruli blocks of Mayurbhanj. Besides, it will provide drinking water to 35,000 people in the district.