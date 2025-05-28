Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today approved five proposals of various departments.

The Cabinet gave its nod to a proposal to raise the upper age limit for entry into various government services in Odisha to 42 years from the existing 32 years, said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The upper age limit for entry into government services in the state is governed under the Odisha Civil Service (Fixation of Upper Age Limit) Rules-1989.

As per the rules, the upper age limit for entry into government jobs is 32 years. The state government had received several representations from various quarters to raise the upper age limit so as to enable the overaged aspirants to participate in the recruitment process, said the Chief Secretary.

After careful consideration, the state government has decided to enhance the upper age limit to 42 years from 32 years, he added.

“The above upper age limit will be relaxed further for candidates of ST, SC, SEBC, Women, Ex-Servicemen and PwDs,” revealed the Chief Secretary.

However, the enhancement in the upper age limit will not be applicable for jobs, where a higher upper age limit has been prescribed by the government.

Similarly, the enhancement in the upper age limit will not be applicable for uniformed services including police, fire services, forest and excise services.