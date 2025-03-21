Bhubaneswar: The government will create an autonomous body, Odisha State Highways Authority, to expedite road projects in the state.

The state Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved the Odisha State Highways Authority Bill-2025.

The State Highways Authority will be created along the lines of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It will also look after the existing roads and state highways in Odisha.

Proper road communication is necessary for economic development of the state. The state government has set a target to develop and upgrade around 75,000 km roads in Odisha.

“The Odisha Cabinet has given its nod to Odisha State Highways Authority Bill-2025. The Bill has a provision for the creation of Odisha State Highway Authority,” said the state government today.