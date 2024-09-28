Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today approved seven proposals of various departments in the state.

The state government has decided to launch Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana (MKY) to boost the dairy sector in Odisha. The Cabinet has approved a proposal in this regard, said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The new scheme will be implemented in the state in five years from 2024-25 financial year to 2028-29 fiscal with budgetary allocation of Rs 1,423.47 crore.

The scheme aims at increasing the milk production in the state and raising the income of as many as 15,47,837 farmers.

The Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana will have eight sub-schemes under it. The sub-schemes are: Buffalo Entrepreneurship Development, Go-Palan Yojana, Go-Sampad Bima Yojana, Calf Rearing Scheme, Incentive to Dairy Farmers, Strengthening of Dairy Organisation, Support to OMFED and Feed & Fodder production scheme, added the Minister.

The government will encourage people to rear cows and buffaloes to enhance milk production in the state. It will take the necessary steps to further strengthen Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED), said the Minister.